Champions League club Galatasaray have ‘sent a first official bid’ to Sporting Lisbon for Aston Villa target Geny Catamo.

The Mozambique international is in demand as the transfer window enters its final stretch and could well be on the move away from Portugal.

Aston Villa, who are desperate to hand Unai Emery attacking reinforcements before the window shuts, are on Catamo’s tail.

Just days ago, Villa stepped up their efforts to try to sign Catamo, but they face competition.

Fenerbahce are also showing interest in the winger, along with fellow Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Now, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, the Turkish champions have taken action and have ‘sent a first official bid’ in for Catamo.

It is unclear what level of offer Galatasaray have put in, but playing for the Turkish side in the Champions League could well appeal to the Sporting Lisbon man.

Player To Fee Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Jhon Duran Al Nassr £71m Moussa Diaby Al‐Ittihad £50.5m Douglas Luiz Juventus £42.4m Christian Benteke Liverpool £32.5m Aston Villa’s top 5 record sales

They have assembled an impressive looking squad in Istanbul, with Victor Osimhen signing permanently, while Leroy Sane swapped Bayern Munich for Galatasaray.

With Aston Villa already suggested by one former top flight star to have ‘a lot of problems’ this season, landing Catamo could be the perfect pick-me-up.

A natural right winger, the 24-year-old came up against Premier League opposition in the Champions League for Sporting Lisbon last season.

In the league phase, the Portuguese side faced Manchester City and Arsenal, with Catamo chipping in with an assist against the Cityzens.

Any side snapping up the winger from Sporting Lisbon though will need to make do without him for a period of time at the end of the year.

Mozambique are in the Africa Cup of Nations and have been drawn in Group F, along with the Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Gabon.