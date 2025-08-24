Julian Finney/Getty Images

Valencia have two players ‘as alternatives’ to Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani in the event they cannot strike a deal with the Whites in the coming days.

The Spanish giants are in advanced talks to land the winger on a season-long loan deal, but there has been a sticking point.

Ramazani is sold on the move to La Liga and has agreed to head to Valencia, having played in Spain previously with Almeria.

Valencia are prepared to pay all his wages for the duration of the loan, with an option to buy included, but do not want to pay a loan fee to Leeds.

Leeds want a loan fee however, with the Premier League new boys opposed to a free loan.

Talks are taking place to try to find an agreement, but according to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, Valencia have other options if Leeds will not play ball.

The sporting department have ‘a couple of players’ ready ‘as alternatives’ to Ramazani for coach Carlos Corberan.

Signing Anton Stach Jaka Bijol Lucas Perri Sean Longstaff Gabriel Gudmundsson Sebastiaan Bornauw Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Noah Okafor Leeds United's summer signings

One would arrive on a loan deal similar to that they are trying to strike for Ramazani, while the second would require a small transfer fee paying to sign him.

Valencia are optimistic they will be able to sign Ramazani due to the fact that they player wants to come and he is not in Daniel Farke’s plans.

Leeds have signed Noah Okafor from AC Milan and he was included in the club’s matchday squad for Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Ramazani was only signed by Leeds last summer from Almeria and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Farke hailed Ramazani for his ability to bring magic to the pitch last season, but indicated that the winger needed to do more things which he considered to be non-negotiable.