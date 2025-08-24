Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship side Wrexham ‘would take’ West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving if they cannot land other priority targets, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Despite being impressive on their way to promotion to the Championship last term and spending this summer, Wrexham have had a poor start to the new season.

They picked up their first point of the new campaign on Saturday, but it was against crisis club Sheffield Wednesday, who came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Wrexham are aiming to bolster the squad before the window closes and are looking at a host of midfielders, including Southampton’s Will Smallbone and Rennes’ Jordan James.

They also like West Ham’s Irving and have an offer in for him, however, he looks to be down the preferred list.

Wrexham ‘would take’ Irving ‘if they fail’ to land their bigger targets.

Irving is available for the right price and a host of sides are keen on him, including clubs from Austria, Germany and Scotland.

Club Celtic Wrexham Sturm Graz Stuttgart 1. FC Koln Borussia Monchengladbach Rangers Linked with Andy Irving this summer

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers have both been strongly linked with Irving, who West Ham signed from Austria Klagenfurt.

Given such interest in Irving, Wrexham may not have the luxury of waiting to see if they can make progress on other targets before pulling the trigger on signing the West Ham man.

West Ham themselves are also in the market for a new midfielder before the window closes.

Like Wrexham, they have three midfielders in their sights and Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa has emerged as the favoured one.

There is pressure on West Ham to act in the market following a disastrous start to the campaign.

Losing Mohammed Kudus was a big blow and there are already question marks over the signing of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City.