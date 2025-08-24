George Wood/Getty Images

Derby County, Portsmouth and Reading are amongst a host of EFL clubs keen on landing Chesterfield wide-man Armando Dobra before the window closes.

With the 1st September deadline now rapidly approaching, clubs across the EFL are working to make sure they have a squad that can compete until at least January.

Derby have been especially active in looking for reinforcements, with Lewis Travis poised to make the move from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Portsmouth are also working for additions, with St Johnstone attacker Makenzie Kirk a target for John Mousinho’s side.

Reading are keen for fresh faces too as they push to climb up the table in League One and, along with Derby and Portsmouth, they are interested in Chesterfield’s Dobra, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Other clubs keen on Dobra include Barnsley, Oxford United, Luton Town, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.

The 24-year-old has already caught the eye for Chesterfield in League Two this season, chipping in with two goals as Paul Cook’s men have won four of their opening five matches.

Losing Dobra would be a blow for Chesterfield, especially so late in the transfer window.

He came through the youth set-up at Ipswich Town and joined Colchester United on loan before linking up with Chesterfield on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022.

Last season, Dobra made a total of 51 appearances for Chesterfield across all competitions, showing his durability, and scored 13 goals in the process.

He could well be tempted by the prospect of a step up the divisions and has never played his football higher than League One level.

Dobra did play against suitors Derby last season, with Chesterfield taking on the Rams in the EFL Cup, and the winger helped himself to a goal at Pride Park.