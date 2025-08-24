Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom may well not fancy moving to Premier League side Brentford as cover for Caoimhin Keller.

The Rams are having to deal with interest in one of their key players as the transfer window enters its final week.

Derby boss John Eustace had Widell Zetterstrom between the sticks on Friday night when his side played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship.

Now the shot-stopper is being looked at by Brentford, who are plotting a possible bid of £3.5m to take him to the capital.

The offer may well focus minds at Derby given its size, however the goalkeeper may well not want to go as he would be warming the bench.

Asked whether Derby would entertain an offer of £3.5m from Brentford, journalist Alan Nixon wrote on Patreon: “It’s decent … but personally I don’t think the lad would fancy being a reserve.”

Widell Zetterstrom clocked 40 appearances in the Championship for Derby last season as they survived in the second tier under Eustace.

Manager Time at Club John Eustace February 2025 – present Paul Warne September 2022 – February 2025 Wayne Rooney November 2020 – June 2022 Phillip Cocu July 2019 – November 2020 Frank Lampard May 2018 – July 2019 Last five permanent Derby County managers

He admitted earlier this year that he almost quit football to focus on his studies, but was given key advice to continue down the football path.

Widell Zetterstrom has settled well at Derby and is a firm admirer of the club’s fans and the backing they give the Rams.

The goalkeeper said: “You come here once a week and they turn up in such a huge numbers every single time no matter what, no matter when.”

Sitting on the bench in the Premier League would likely be a very different experience for Widell Zetterstrom, but Brentford likely believe he could be tempted or they would be unlikely to be looking at making a bid.

Brentford beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.