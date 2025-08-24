Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton are progressing in their move to bring in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and the ‘fee will be an initial’ £35m, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Toffees have been keen on signing Dibling throughout this summer, but Southampton were indicating an audacious asking price at one point, which was dubbed ‘ridiculous’.

Saints have since softened and Everton have continued talks to sign a winger who wants the move to happen.

It has been suggested that the fee Everton will be paying for Dibling is £42m, which would prove to be impressive business for Southampton.

That though is wide of the mark and Everton are set to pay less.

Everton will pay Southampton an initial fee of £35m for Dibling, with a further £5m to come in add-ons.

It is unclear just how easy or difficult the add-ons will be to achieve, while there has been speculation of a sell-on clause being included in the agreement.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Everton will be looking to get the deal completed over the coming days as the final period of the summer transfer window approaches.

Dibling will be another attacking option for Everton boss David Moyes to turn to as he bids to make the Toffees more effective going forward.

Everton beat Brighton 2-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

New boy Jack Grealish provided assists for both goals, which came through Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner.

Dibling will be raring for the chance to get going in an Everton shirt and thoughts are turning toward when he might make his debut.

Everton are due to play host to Nigel Clough’s Mansfield in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, before then travelling to Wolves in the Premier League next weekend.