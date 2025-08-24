George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘have agreed a deal’ with Leicester City for Everton target James Justin and he is ‘having a medical’ with the Whites, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Justin has been tipped as a possible departure from the King Power Stadium before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

David Moyes’ Everton have been linked with wanting the full-back as they hunt for reinforcements, but the Toffees are set to see him off the table as an option very soon.

Leeds have been tracking Justin since back in 2018 and now, seven years later, are set to get their man.

The Elland Road side have agreed a deal which is worth £10m with Leicester to sign Justin and they are getting his signature over the line quickly.

The full-back is now having a medical with Leeds, with the Whites trying to seal the deal, and they will hope he comes through it without any issues.

Justin played in Leicester’s opening two Championship matches of the season, but was not involved against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, likely in anticipation of an exit.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

In the defender, Leeds will be signing an experienced Premier League performer and he needs just one more outing in the top flight to hit the 100-appearances mark.

That is set to come in a white shirt and could potentially come next weekend when Leeds face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Leeds went down to a 5-0 defeat away at the Emirates against Arsenal on Saturday and Daniel Farke will be keen to see them bounce back quickly against the Magpies.

The Whites do have a fixture before then, with a visit to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on the agenda on Tuesday evening.

Farke may well chop and change his team for that game.