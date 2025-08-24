George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘want a loan fee’ in order to let Largie Ramazani complete a move to Spanish giants Valencia, with negotiations between the two clubs continuing.

It emerged on Saturday that Valencia are in talks with Leeds to sign the winger on loan for the season and those discussions have reached an advanced stage.

Ramazani was not in Leeds’ matchday squad for the visit to Arsenal and his time at Elland Road could be coming to an end.

Talks though have not yet found an agreement, with Valencia seeking to sign the former Almeria man on a free loan.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds ‘want a loan fee’ for Ramazani.

Valencia stand ready to cover Ramazani’s salary during the duration of the loan, as well has negotiating an option to buy in the event he impresses back in Spain, and have been hoping that would be enough.

The loan fee though looks to be a sticking point and further talks are taking place to resolve it.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Leeds only signed Ramazani last summer from Spanish side Almeria and he has had only a fleeting impact at Elland Road.

The Whites recently brought in winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan and that has pushed Ramazani further down the pecking order.

It is possible Leeds could also sign another winger before the window closes, with Daniel Farke wanting to make sure he has enough attacking weapons.

That means if Ramazani stays put at Leeds then his playing time could well be limited, something Valencia are aware of.

Valencia, coached by former Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan, finished 12th in La Liga last season.

They started the new campaign by playing out a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad and are in action on Sunday away at Osasuna.