Leicester City are moving for Feyenoord star Calvin Stengs after Celtic did not follow up on their interest.

The attacking midfielder could well be on the move from Feyenoord before the window closes as he is not guaranteed playing time at De Kuip.

Boss Robin van Persie has indicated that Stengs will have a tough time grabbing a starting spot, despite the player working hard in pre-season to try to impress.

Now there could well be an exit route for Stengs, but it does not look to be to Celtic.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Celtic have ‘not followed up’ on their interest in signing Stengs.

Instead, Leicester and Italian side Pisa ‘have approached’ Feyenoord about doing a deal for the 26-year-old.

Feyenoord are now hoping to be able to do business with one of the two clubs to offload Stengs.

The Dutch giants landed him from French side Nice in 2023, however fitness issues have marred his time in Rotterdam.

Stengs does not want to sit on the bench this season and is hope to heading away from Feyenoord for a fresh start.

He came through the youth set-up at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and did enough to cause Nice to sign him for €10m in 2021.

Stengs has been capped by the Netherlands at international level and will hope if he can get into his groove again at a new club he can again push his case.

Leicester are set for an influx of cash as they are in the process of selling defender James Justin to Premier League side Leeds United.

Justin is in the process of having a medical with the Premier League side, who have been keen on him since 2018.

Joining Leicester would mean playing in the Championship, while Pisa are in Serie A.