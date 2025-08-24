Carl Recine/Getty Images

A Crystal Palace move for Bilal El Khannouss, who Tottenham Hotspur are now suggested to be looking at signing, is ‘on hold’ and the ‘situation is tense’.

Since selling attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Crystal Palace have made El Khannouss their primary target to come in and replace him.

The Moroccan wants the move from Leicester City and is suggested to have been ‘totally seduced’ by the project on offer at Crystal Palace.

El Khannouss wants to leave Leicester and has informed the Foxes of his desire.

It has been suggested that Tottenham have now entered the race, as they look to make up for missing out on Eze, with Spurs supremo Daniel Levy leading the charge.

Now, a move for El Khannouss to Palace is currently ‘on hold’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that ‘the situation is tense’ between Crystal Palace and Leicester, which is ‘complicating negotiations’ that had already reached an advanced stage.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

What is delaying the move is unclear, but El Khannouss is keen to quickly seal an exit from the King Power Stadium, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.

El Khannouss was not in Leicester’s matchday squad on Saturday as the Foxes visited Charlton Athletic and came away with a 1-0 win.

How firm Spurs’ interest is remains to be seen, but if the north London side do make a concrete approach then that could be an added issue for Crystal Palace to deal with.

Despite Leicester suffering a dire campaign in the Premier League last season, El Khannouss came out with credit in the bank due to a number of impressive displays.

He is keen to make sure he continues to play at Premier League level this season and it remains to be seen where that will be.