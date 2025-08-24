Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘will insist’ on signing Savinho from Manchester City in the coming days.

Spurs are keen to react to having lost out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and are intensifying their transfer business.

The north London side are showing late interest in Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who is Crystal Palace’s top target to replace Eze.

Savinho has been a key target for several weeks though and Tottenham have seen offers rejected by Manchester City, who are keen to keep hold of the winger.

Spurs however are not giving up and, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, ‘will insist’ on signing Savinho in the coming days.

Tottenham are looking to make sure their offer for Savinho is in excess of €70m to try to tempt Manchester City into doing business.

The ball though is firmly in Manchester City’s court as to whether they are prepared to let the winger go so late into the window.

Attacker Richarlison Dominic Solanke Mathys Tel Mohammed Kudus Dejan Kulusevski Brennan Johnson Manor Solomon Wilson Odobert Dane Scarlett Bryan Gil Tottenham Hotspur’s attackers

Manchester City were beaten 2-0 at home by Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

That could have made the idea of joining a Spurs side on the up under Thomas Frank even more appealing to Savinho.

He would also still be able to play in the Champions League if he moves to north London.

Spurs will likely want to know quickly if a deal is possible in order to give them time to be able to move on to alternative targets.

Fresh faces have been thin on the ground at Tottenham so far this summer, with just Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Kota Takai added to the group that was at the club last season.

Departures are also expected before the window closes, with Girona trying to sign Bryan Gil on a free transfer.