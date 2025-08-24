Clive Mason/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘tempted’ by the idea of taking Christopher Nkunku to Villa Park before the transfer window closes and ‘this week promises to be decisive’ for his future.

Chelsea are expected to be busy over the days left remaining in the window and Nkunku’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

The Blues have been active in trimming the squad and offloading players and more ins and outs are expected.

Nkunku has takers in the market with Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Galatasaray all keen on him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘this week promises to be decisive’ for his future and the pressure is on to make sure he is playing regularly in a World Cup year.

A move to Aston Villa would allow Nkunku to stay in the Premier League and also help Unai Emery add some teeth to his attack.

Villa did not score in their league opener against Newcastle United and then again drew a blank on Saturday when they lost 1-0 at Brentford.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Former top flight striker Troy Deeney insisted that Villa had no real options off the bench and Emery was weighed down with a host of players wanting to play as a number 10.

Nkunku would provided a natural focal point for Aston Villa, if they can get a deal done to sign him.

The 27-year-old managed just three goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the course of last season though.

He featured in both of Chelsea’s league meetings with Villa, giving Emery a chance to take an up close look.

Now Aston Villa are ‘tempted’ by the idea of signing him, but the club have had to watch their spending closely this summer.

They need to make sure they remain within UEFA’s financial fair play rules.