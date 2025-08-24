Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United are now finding clubs are ‘demanding very high prices’ for their players, likely as a result of waiting until so late in the transfer window to do business.

There is an air of doom and gloom around the London Stadium given West Ham’s poor start to the campaign.

Graham Potter is now under pressure to turn things around and the remaining days of the transfer window are likely to be crucial for the Hammers.

Landing a midfielder to bring energy to the engine room is a priority for West Ham and, with three different players under consideration, it is Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa who is the favoured target.

The club are also ready to make some further room on the wage bill, with Andy Irving available and the subject of interest from Wrexham.

West Ham though are finding it far from straightforward to make signings.

According to ExWHUemployee, they are finding that ‘clubs are now demanding very high prices’ for their players.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

That is thought to be as a result of the Hammers leaving business late in the window, with clubs ramping up their prices.

West Ham likely have little alternative but to pay extra to bring in fresh faces or Potter could have a tough period through to his next opportunity to add, in January.

The Hammers have two more games to navigate before the transfer window closes, starting on Tuesday night when they head to face Wolves in the EFL Cup.

While Potter may be tempted to make changes, due to the EFL Cup not being a priority, he will likely also be wary of the effect another damaging defeat could have on club and fan morale.

Wolves have also been tipped for a difficult campaign and, like Potter’s men, they have also lost their first two league games.

Following the Wolves clash, West Ham then head to Nottingham Forest the day before deadline day.