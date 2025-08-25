Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Aston Villa‘s hopes of landing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson have suffered a big blow after Bayern Munich agreed terms with him.

The pressure is on for Villa to deliver attacking options for Unai Emery before the transfer window closes.

Aston Villa have drawn a blank in both their Premier League outings so far and with Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Jhon Duran all having been attackers Emery at one point had and now does not, there are worries.

Chelsea hitman Jackson has emerged as a real option for Aston Villa, with it even having been suggested he is Emery’s top attacking target.

Now though, Villa’s hopes have taken a blow as, according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich ‘have an agreement’ with Jackson.

The Senegalese attacker is happy to make the move to the Allianz Arena before the transfer window closes.

Now Bayern Munich will hold talks with Chelsea in the hopes of thrashing out a deal to take Jackson to Germany.

Competition Details Premier League 30 apps, 10 goals, 5 assists Conference League 3 apps, 3 goals FIFA Club World Cup 3 apps, 1 assist Nicolas Jackson last season

It is suggested that the Bavarians are eyeing a loan deal for the striker.

Aston Villa boss Emery worked with Jackson at Villarreal and may well hope he can sway him towards Villa Park.

Bayern Munich though have a massive lure given their status as one of Europe’s top clubs and they are in the Champions League.

A deal will still have to be done by the Germans with Chelsea however and Aston Villa have done business with the Blues in recent windows, indicating towards a good relationship.

Another Chelsea player who could be an option for Aston Villa is Christopher Nkunku, who is said to be tempting for the Villa Park side.