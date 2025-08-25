Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Oliwier Zych want to cut short the goalkeeper’s loan deal at Rakow Czestochowa, but the Polish club expect him to stay and the situation ‘could end in a legal dispute’.

The young goalkeeper began playing youth football in Poland before Aston Villa signed him in 2020, when he was just 16.

After spending some time at Villa’s youth set-up, in the 2023-24 season, he was loaned out to Puszcza Niepolomice, where he made 26 appearances.

Zych spent the previous term at Villa Park, making Unai Emery’s bench a few times over the course of the season, while he played in the EFL Trophy.

In one game, he was hailed as ‘absolutely magnificent’ by the then Bolton Wanderers boss.

This summer, Rakow Czestochowa loaned him in mid-July on a season-long loan, but he has not played a minute for them yet.

He has been on the bench nine times, but Kacper Trewlowski has been Marek Papszun’s go-to choice in domestic games and in Europe.

And now Aston Villa and Zych are no longer keen on him staying at the Medaliki, as they are ready to cut short his loan after just one month, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

Goalkeeper Age Emi Martinez 32 Marco Bizot 34 Aston Villa’s goalkeepers

The Poland Under-21 international and Villa are both on the same page, but Rakow Czestochowa are surprised by the development and they expect Zych to stay.

The 21-year-old was loaned out for regular games as Trelowski had chances to leave the club, but with him not making a move, Zych has not seen any game time.

Aston Villa are preparing the necessary paperwork they need to terminate the loan deal, but it could lead to legal complications between the clubs.

Rakow expect to see Zych stay at the club and continue to fight for a spot, and Aston Villa looking to change that ‘could end in a legal dispute between the clubs’.

Today, he is flying into England for a customary check-up at Aston Villa, but it remains to be seen if he will go back to Poland after that.