Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are facing competition from the Championship for Sambou Soumano, as Blackburn Rovers are now readying a bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish giants are under pressure to pick up the pace in the transfer window and make some real difference making signings for Brendan Rodgers.

Callum Osmand, Shin Yamada and Benjamin Nygren have been brought in to strengthen the forward line, with Michel-Ange Balikwisha looks set to join from Royal Antwerp after a lengthy pursuit.

However, the Bhoys are currently looking to bring in a proper striker, and they have turned their attention to France’s Ligue 1.

It has been suggested Celtic are preparing to make a move for Lorient’s 24-year-old hitman Soumano.

However, they are now facing stern competition for his signature, as Blackburn Rovers are now making an ambitious move for the Senegalese striker.

Soumano is dreaming of a move to England and could consider a switch to the Championship, as Rovers are currently in talks with Lorient.

Club Lorient Quevilly Rodez Pau Chateaubriant Eupen Clubs Sambou Soumano has played for

Les Merlus want £5m for the 24-year-old, and the English club are hoping that they can convince the Ligue 1 side by offering more cash up front with huge bonuses if they get promoted.

And it has been suggested that the deal could depend on who can offer Lorient the most guaranteed cash for Soumano, who has 18 goals in 58 games for them.

He scored against Rennes at the weekend in a 4-0 win for Lorient and the Championship side watched him play.

Lorient are ready to sell for the right price, and it remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to seal the deal with better payment structures before next Monday.

It may well depend on whether Celtic can book a spot in the lucrative league phase of the Champions League, which would surely unlock extra finances to use before the summer window closes.