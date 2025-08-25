Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

French outfit Lille have resumed negotiations with Rangers in the last few hours to sign their forward Hamza Igamane before the transfer window closes.

The Scottish giants are undergoing a rebuild under Russell Martin and they have seen a host of players leave the club, including now Ridvan Yilmaz.

Igamane, who scored 16 times in all competitions for Rangers last season, could also leave with Lille keen on his signature.

Lille lost their main man Jonathan David earlier this summer and they are looking to bring in players to strengthen their forward department.

The Ligue 1 club managed to secure personal terms with Igamane, who is ready to begin his new journey in France, several weeks ago.

However, Rangers have yet to sanction a move for the 22-year-old forward and it is suggested that Lille are struggling to find an agreement with the Ibrox outfit.

Last week, the Douges were in direct contact with Rangers and they submitted a verbal offer which the Gers turned down.

Club Country Everton England Udinese Italy Lille France Clubs linked with Hamza Igamane

Now Lille are making another try, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, in the last few hours they have resumed discussions with Rangers to find a solution regarding Igamane’s future.

On Sunday, Martin picked Igamane to be in his matchday squad for the game against St Mirren, but the Moroccan refused to come on in the second half, citing injury.

Rangers are actively working to bring in a centre forward and former Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski is on their list.

The Gers are trying to sign the Girona star on a loan deal but it is suggested that they still ‘need to do a bit of work’.

Rangers might try to close the Miovski deal with Girona before they sanction a transfer for Igamane to Lille.