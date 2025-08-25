Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Russian top-flight outfit Lokomotiv Moscow are in talks with Watford as they are pushing to sign Imran Louza from the Championship club.

The Hornets have made a mixed start under their new boss Paulo Pezzolano, as they have accumulated four points from their three league games.

Norwich City have knocked them out of the EFL Cup as well and now Watford will look to settle under their new boss with a long season to go.

They have been detailed with their transfer business as well, as they have offloaded players over the summer and brought in fresh faces to solidify the team.

However, they could be raided for one of the star players in the shape of Moroccan central midfielder Louza.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow are pushing to sign the 26-year-old.

The Parovozy are in talks with the Hornets to sign the Morocco international with only a week left in the window.

Club Years Nantes 2017-2021 Watford 2021- Lorient (loan) 2024 Imran Louza’s career history

And it has been suggested that the transfer fee the clubs are negotiating is believed to be around €6m for the 26-year-old.

The Watford midfield general had interest from Turkey in the earlier parts of the window, when Trabzonspor were keen on him.

Louza has 100 Watford appearances to his name and with three years left on his current deal, he would be a big loss for Pezzolano.

It remains to be seen if the Russian side can convince the club and player to make a move by next Monday.