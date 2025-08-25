Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Roma ‘insist’ that Liverpool loan them left-back Kostas Tsimikas, but there are another two clubs also trying to land the Greek international.

The Greece international has fallen down the left-back pecking order at Liverpool, following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Kerkez is competing with Andrew Robertson for games at left-back for Liverpool and that leaves little room for Tsimikas.

And, as things stand, if the 29-year-old stays at Liverpool, he faces extremely limited game time, and now he is looking to find a new club.

Tsimikas has not been part of the squad so far in any games this campaign and Ligue 1 side Lille tried to sign the Greek.

They decided to move on to other targets, but the Reds’ left-back has other options he can turn to before the transfer window closes next week.

It was suggested that if he does not receive a good offer from a European club, he would consider returning to his former side, Olympiacos.

Club Country Lille France Marseille France Roma Italy Olympiacos Greece Linked with Kostas Tsimikas

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Roma now ‘insist’ Liverpool loan Tsimikas to them and are trying to convince the Reds.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are sure Tsimikas would be a good fit, but there is competition for the defender.

French giants Marseille are also interested in landing Tsimikas this summer.

One more unnamed club are in the mix as well, and today is expected to be ‘important’ regarding what happens to his future.

The 29-year-old has been a very dependable backup at the Reds and after 115 appearances, it remains to be seen if he will get a favourable move by next Monday.

And also whether it will be a permanent departure or a temporary loan switch.