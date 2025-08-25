Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

A delegation from Turkish giants Besiktas have ‘travelled to England to discuss transfer details’ with Leicester City as they try to sign Wout Faes.

The Black Eagles are keen to make additions over the remaining days of the Turkish transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to strengthen.

A new centre-back is on the Norwegian’s agenda and Besiktas have been looking to deliver Faes to him.

They recently made an approach to Leicester to explore a deal to take Faes to Istanbul in the coming days.

Now Besiktas are taking matters up a level and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, a delegation from the club have headed to England.

They will ‘discuss transfer details’ with Leicester as they look to get an agreement in place for the Belgian.

Besiktas have already sent a contract proposal to the defender which is for a three-year deal, with an option for a further year on top.

Joining Besiktas in the Turkish top flight over playing in the Championship with Leicester is something which is likely to appeal to the 27-year-old.

Faes has been involved in all Leicester’s three Championship games so far and even turned out for the full 90 minutes in their EFL Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town.

He has played his football in England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, and could soon add Turkey to the mix.

Faes has attracted interest in recent windows, with Galatasaray asking about him in the winter window earlier this year.

And Tottenham Hotspur looked at a swoop for Faes in the summer transfer window in 2023, with his profile admired in north London.

A move to Besiktas would see Faes reunite with Wilfred Ndidi, who swapped Leicester for the Turkish club earlier this summer.

Tammy Abraham is also on the books at the Black Eagles.