Nottingham Forest’s bid to land Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is ‘paused’ as there is no agreement on the salary he would earn at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have done impressive business all summer in terms of bringing players in, having responded well to losing Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United.

Evaneglos Marinakis and Edu Gaspar’s team are still hard at work in the market as the end of the summer window is in sight.

They are still looking to add at least another right-back to their ranks alongside a quality custodian before the window closes.

Forest tried to sign Jose Angel Carmona from Sevilla, but the player rejected the move, even though a club-to-club agreement was present.

Matz Sels is Nuno’s clear first-choice between the sticks, while Brazilian shot-stopper Carlos Miguel has been offloaded.

Former Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has joined on a season-long deal, but they want a goalkeeper to compete with Sels, with the club set to play Europa League football.

Goalkeeper Age Matz Sels 33 Angus Gunn 29 Nottingham Forest’s first team goalkeepers

And Fenerbahce’s Livakovic is now firmly in Nottingham Forest’s sights, with the club having been working on a deal, according to Turkish outlet A Spor.

The move though is ‘paused’ at the moment, despite the goalkeeper being ‘open’ to the chance to play for Nottingham Forest.

At present, the offer Nottingham Forest have made does not cover the salary that the Croatian receives at Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce do ‘not accept salary sharing’ and it is suggested that the deal is very difficult to do without some degree of salary sharing.

Livakovic was linked with a move away from Fenerbahce last summer, with Scottish champions Celtic credited with holding an interest in him, before a switch to Celtic Park was played down.