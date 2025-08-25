Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Leeds United and Sunderland have an opening to sign former Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos before the transfer window slams shut if they want to make good on their earlier interest.

The 32-year-old centre-back left Aston Villa during the winter transfer window this year to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, after making 58 appearances.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce were his new home, but he only managed to make four league outings, as injury marred his second half of the season.

Fenerbahce have signed Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, which has left Carlos falling down the pecking order.

The experienced centre-back has been linked with a possible return to the Premier League this summer.

Leeds, Sunderland and fellow newly promoted side Burnley were linked with being keen on Carlos last month.

The Whites did bring in Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to bolster the backline, but Daniel Farke could be tempted by another body and one that, in Carlos, already knows the demands of the Premier League.

Club Sevilla Nantes Aston Villa Estoril FC Porto Madureira Paulista SP Fenerbahce Clubs Diego Carlos has played for

Sunderland meanwhile snapped up Omar Alderete, but they remain in the hunt for another centre-back, with Jhon Lucumi their top target, but Bologna being unwilling to sell.

Now there is a clear opportunity to sign Carlos as, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahce are opening the door.

The Turkish side are prepared to look at both loan and permanent offers for the 32-year-old.

It is suggested that Carlos could leave Fenerbahce soon, as the end of the transfer window approaches.

The centre-back made 40 appearances in the Premier League during his time on the books at Aston Villa.

Then, last season, he also turned out for Unai Emery’s men in the Champions League league phase.

Carlos clocked six outings, playing the full 90 minutes in meetings with Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and RB Leipzig.