Everton ‘have had a bid turned down’ by Premier League rivals West Ham United for experienced midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The Toffees are looking to finish their transfer window with some important signings as they look to do well under David Moyes in the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The incomings of Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the permanent signing of Charly Alcaraz have been seen as important business, while Jack Grealish provided both assists in the weekend win over Brighton.

Everton are also closing in on securing a top talent from Southampton, the shape of winger Tyler Dibling and will be paying less than as had been claimed.

However, they are also in the market to sign a right-back, with Nathan Patterson potentially heading towards Sevilla on a season-long loan deal.

They are currently in the market to sign a new defensive-minded defender and have turned their attention towards West Ham’s Soucek.

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, the Hammers have rejected an offer from the Toffees for the 30-year-old.

Club Slavia Prague Viktoria Zizkov Slovan Liberec West Ham United Clubs Tomas Soucek has played for

West Ham are actively seeking to sign a midfielder as Edson Alvarez’s loan move to Fenerbahce has created a need for new players in that position.

Letting Soucek also go would create the need for another body to be brought in and Graham Potter does not look to be keen on it.

Soucek has been at the London Stadium for five years now, having played under Moyes, and so far he has made 247 appearances for the Irons.

It remains to be seen if Everton will relaunch an offer for him in the coming days as they could reach a level of bid which does tempt West Ham to cash in.

Moyes knows the player well and appears to think he would be a good fit at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.