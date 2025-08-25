Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sevilla ‘have an agreement in place’ to take Everton full-back Nathan Patterson to Spain on a season-long loan deal, but the Toffees want to strengthen first.

Everton are keen to strengthen before the transfer window closes as David Moyes bids to build real depth and quality in his squad.

They have brought in reinforcements in the attacking department in the form of Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry and are still looking to add to other positions, including at the back.

With fewer than ten days remaining in the window, Everton might see departures from Merseyside as well.

And Patterson could well be a face going out of the door as Spanish side Sevilla now ‘have an agreement in place’ to sign the Everton defender on a loan deal, according to Toffees insider The Bobble.

The La Liga side have struggled in recent years and started the season with a defeat against Athletic Bilbao.

They want Patterson and Everton feel regular game time would benefit the defender.

One former top flight star indicated last year that a lack of minutes was hurting Patterson’s confidence.

However, Everton are keen to strengthen themselves before they sign off on the loan exit of the former Rangers defender and that could mean Sevilla playing the waiting game.

Right-back Age Nathan Patterson 23 Seamus Coleman 36 Jake O’Brien 24 Everton’s right-back options

Where Everton might turn in the remaining days of the window remains unclear, with one target soon to be off the table.

The Toffees were chasing Leicester City’s James Justin, but they are set to miss out on him as Leeds United have agreed a deal for the defender.

Now David Moyes’ side will have to look at other options but they are in a race against time to bring in a right-back.

Patterson joined Everton from Rangers in 2022 but has made only 59 appearances for the Premier League side so far.

His career at Everton has been marred with injuries and he has failed to nail down a spot in their starting line-up.