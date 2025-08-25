Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves are expected to complete the deal for out-of-favour attacker Fabio Silva to join German giants Borussia Dortmund this week.

The 23-year-old centre forward joined Wolves from FC Porto in 2020, but his move to the Midlands did not go as expected, as he last featured for them in November 2023.

After going out on four separate loan spells, Silva might finally secure a permanent move out of Molineux in the ongoing window.

In Italy, Roma have shown interest in Silva but they wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy and a deal was deemed far from straightforward.

In Germany, Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Dortmund have been chasing him and it was suggested that Ole Werner’s club were ready to ‘go all in’ on Silva after losing Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

However, it is Dortmund who have made progress in the pursuit of the Wolves star and they have already secured a verbal agreement with Silva over joining them.

However, the German outfit have been finding it difficult to come to an agreement with Wolves, who want €25m up front with €5m in add-ons for him, as the negotiations drag on.

Loan club Details Anderlecht 32 apps, 11 goals PSV Eindhoven 19 apps, 5 goals Rangers 25 apps, 6 goals Las Palmas 25 apps, 10 goals Fabio Silva’s loan spells

It has been suggested that Vitot Pereira’s side, adamant on their valuation, recently rejected a third bid from the Bundesliga outfit which left Dortmund ‘seeking solutions’.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, negotiations for Silva are in the final stages and an agreement is ‘expected this week’.

A deal for the Portuguese is expected to be in the region of €25m and in the event of a transfer, he will sign a five-year deal with the German outfit.

Silva has played in Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Scotland in his career and he will be keen on starting his career in Germany.

Now the attacker will just have to live up to Dortmund’s high expectations of him.