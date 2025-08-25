George Wood/Getty Images

Championship side Hull City have reached an agreement with Besiktas to sign 28-year-old midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic on loan for the season.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at fellow Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor, for whom he played 21 games.

Besiktas then recalled Hadziahmetovic in February and included him in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, Hadziahmetovic is set to be on his way out yet again, this time, with Hull having been trying to sign him and the player open to the move.

The Tigers have been making smart moves in the summer transfer market, despite having a transfer embargo placed on them.

They can only sign players either on free transfers or on free loans, but have made good use of that.

Hull have already signed the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Oli McBurnie, Semi Ajayi and Brandon Williams and have given no indication of being finished yet.

Club Years Zeljeznicar 2014-2016 Konyaspor 2016-2023 Besiktas 2023- Rizespor (loan) 2024-2025 Amir Hadziahmetovic’s career history

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, an agreement has been reached between Besiktas and Hull to sign Hadziahmetovic on a season-long loan.

Hadziahmetovic is now set to undergo his medical before sealing a move to the MKM Stadium.

He will help add stability to Sergej Jakirovic’s midfield for the matches ahead.

Hull have enjoyed a mixed start to the season, winning one, drawing one and losing one of their first three Championship matches.

The Tigers are due to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate this coming weekend and it remains to be seen if they will have landed Hadziahmetovic in time to include him in the matchday squad for the trip south.