Eddie Howe has insisted he is ‘not aware’ of talk that Newcastle United‘s owners held a meeting with Liverpool target Alexander Isak on Monday.

Newcastle were again without the wantaway Isak on Monday night when they played host to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Magpies, who fell behind against the run of play and then heroically drew level at 2-2 with just ten men following Anthony Gordon’s sending off, eventually lost 3-2.

Liverpool teen talent Rio Ngumoha was the difference maker, but thoughts quickly turned to Isak, who is wanted by the Reds.

Newcastle are pulling out all the stops to try to convince Isak to stay and it has been suggested that the owners held talks with the striker at his home on Monday.

Howe insists he is not aware of whether that did happen and is clear he has not been involved in the Isak talks for some time.

“I am not aware of that. I have been preparing the team”, he told a press conference when asked.

Newcastle goalscorer Liverpool goalscorer Guimaraes (57th min) Gravenberch (35th min) Osula (88th min) Ekitike (46th min) Ngumoha (100th min) Goal scorers Newcastle vs Liverpool

“I am not party to the talks that have been happening.”

Now only time will tell whether Newcastle have convinced Isak to return to the fold, at least until next summer.

Newcastle have just seen an offer of £50m turned down by Wolves for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but do not feel that swoop is dead.

Strand Larsen though is viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left earlier this summer when he contract ran out, and not for Isak.

If Isak continues to insist he wants to leave now then Newcastle will have to decide whether to sell him to Liverpool before the window closes on 1st September.