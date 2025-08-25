Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ipswich Town do not have an agreement in place to sign attacker Sindre Walle Egeli at the moment.

Kieran McKenna is keen to lead the Tractor Boys back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He has been keen on landing Club America’s Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres, though the player would not be opposed to staying in Mexico.

McKenna would like to add Norway international forward Egeli to the ranks too before the window closes.

He is on the books at Danish club Nordsjaelland and it has been claimed in some quarters that Ipswich are close to a whopping €20m deal to land him.

However, according to Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, there is ‘no agreement yet’ between the two clubs for Egeli to move to Portman Road.

The 19-year-old is rated as a hugely promising talent and was even likened to Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland at one point.

Ipswich have lost Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest this summer, while Liam Delap and Nathan Broadhead also headed to the exit door.

They have not been afraid to reinvest though and Kasey McAteer was snapped up from Leicester City.

Azor Matusiwa joined from French side Rennes on a deal which cost in excess of €10m to complete.

Both new arrivals were involved for Ipswich on Saturday in the Championship at Deepdale, as Town suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Preston North End.

Egeli has already been in action for Nordsjaelland this season, clocking five outings in the Danish Superliga.

The winger got on the scoresheet against FC Frederica, while he then chipped in with assists against Sonderjyske and FC Copenhagen.

Nordsjaelland are in action at home against Viborg tonight and all eyes will be on whether Egeli is included in the squad.