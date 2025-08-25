Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani’s loan move to Valencia would take the form of a simple loan agreement.

The Whites are trying to utilise the remaining days of the summer transfer window to sort out their squad and they are expecting incomings and outgoings.

Ramazani is one of the players who will be expected to leave Elland Road in search of regular football in the ongoing window as he is down the pecking order.

Leeds are in talks with Valencia, discussing a loan deal for the 24-year-old winger and he was left out by Daniel Farke from his matchday squad against Arsenal at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s Valencia have advanced in the negotiations with Leeds and they have already agreed on personal terms with Ramazani.

Valencia wanted to add an option-to-buy clause in the Belgian winger’s loan deal which will give them an opportunity to sign him permanently if Ramazani manages to leave a positive impression on Corberan.

However, regarding the loan which is set to take place, according to Spanish radio programme Tribuna Deportiva, ‘it would be’ a simple loan deal for the season and not contain any option to buy for Valencia to trigger.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

Ramazani is currently waiting to receive the green light from both clubs to travel to Valencia to complete his move.

He joined Leeds from Almeria last summer and featured 29 times for the Whites last season, helping the Whites achieve promotion.

There was an indication last season though that Farke was somewhat dissatisfied with Ramazani.

Farke said: “He comes in sometimes in when we chase the game and the space is a bit tight. It is also not easy then for him.

“But in the last days on a chat about what we want to see and a few things are not negotiable.

“We know that sometimes he can be a spark in the game, but it is also important that when you come in during a crunch period of the season or of the game that you are also reliable, also in the detail.

“So there are a few things that are not negotiable.”

Ramazani made 128 appearances for Almeria, 62 of which came in La Liga, before moving to Leeds, and Corberan plans to utilise his experience of the league to strengthen Valencia’s forward department.