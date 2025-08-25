Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Despite it being suggested Leeds United were ‘best positioned’ to land Getafe forward Christantus Uche before the window closes, Wolves are now set to sign him.

Spanish La Liga side Getafe have been willing to cash in on Uche before the transfer window closes and a switch to the Premier League as been mooted as the most likely outcome.

Leeds are looking for another forward and, along with Brentford, it was claimed they were ‘best positioned’ to sign Uche.

There was also interest from Sunderland, but it is Wolves who are stealing in for the attacker.

According to Spanish daily AS, Uche ‘is leaving for Wolves’ and the deal will be completed for a figure which is worth close to €20m.

A figure of €20m is what Getafe have been looking for in order to sell Uche, though it was mooted they could accept less given the lack of firm bids on the table.

Wolves are keen to do business and strengthen Vitor Pereira’s squad before the transfer window closes.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

They went down to a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth at the weekend and have now lost both of their opening two Premier League games.

The pressure is on for their next league clash, which sees David Moyes bring his Everton side to Molineux.

If Wolves work quickly then they could well have Uche in through the door and ready to play by the time they face the Toffees at home.

Uche, 22, played in Getafe’s La Liga opener this season at Celta Vigo and scored and assisted as his side ran out 2-0 winners.

He has been capped twice at international level with Nigeria and Wolves will be without his services in December if the country call him up to their Africa Cup of Nations squad.