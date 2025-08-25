Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Leeds United linked Christantus Uche is now resisting a move to Wolves, unhappy with how the transfer process has been conducted.

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves side have made a very disappointing beginning to their Premier League campaign, as they have lost both opening games.

After losing the likes of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo, they have brought in players for those positions.

However, they feel more is needed and it emerged on Sunday night that they had stolen in to agree a deal with Getafe for Nigerian attacker Uche.

Only the previous week it had been suggested that Leeds were one of the ‘best positioned’ clubs for Uche.

Leeds are expected to look to sign another forward before the window closes.

Now there is an issue which looks to have cropped up and is putting Uche’s move to Molineux in the balance.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Uche is ‘currently blocking the transfer’ to Wolves from going through.

Competition Details La Liga 33 apps, 4 goals, 6 assists Copa del Rey 5 apps, 1 assist Christantus Uche last season

Wolves and Getafe have signed the relevant documents, but Uche has not signed his documents, without which the deal cannot proceed.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old forward is not happy with how his transfer situation has been handled.

What Uche is unhappy about is unclear, but Wolves will need to guard against any late hijack attempts.

They have been keen to get the deal over the line ASAP in order to have him available against Everton at the weekend.

Uche has also been linked with several other Premier League sides, in addition to Leeds, with Sunderland mooted as holding an interest.

Wolves will now though be looking to smooth the situation and convince Uche to sign the necessary documents.