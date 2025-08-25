George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Largie Ramazani ‘is awaiting news’ on his potential loan move to Spanish giants Valencia.

The Whites are still in the market to bring in reinforcements in the squad and attack has been a priority for Daniel Farke in the ongoing window.

Leeds recently managed to snap up Noah Okafor from AC Milan and he is a player who impressed the Whites stars during a pre-season friendly early this month.

Players are still expected to leave and winger Ramazani is not in Farke’s plans, with the Leeds boss happy for him to go if the deal is right.

The 24-year-old winger was not part of Farke’s matchday squad against Arsenal at the weekend as the club are holding talks with Valencia over his return to Spain.

Leeds are in advanced talks with Carlos Corberan’s side regarding a season-long loan and the Whites want a loan fee to sanction a move.

Valencia want to add an option buy Ramazani’s loan deal as it would give them the chance to retain his services in case he manages to impress.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

Now, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Ramazani ‘is awaiting news’ on the negotiations as he looks to head to La Liga.

Valencia have already agreed personal terms with the player and they are ready to assume the full salary of the former Manchester United academy talent.

There is no agreement yet about what level the option to buy would be set at.

Ramazani played a role last season in helping Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League as he made eight goal contributions in 29 league games.

The Whites brought him last summer from Spanish side Almeria and he is now closing in on a return to Spain.