Michael Regan/Getty Images

Serie A side Pisa are closing in on Leicester City target Calvin Stengs, who Feyenoord are prepared to let move on before the window closes.

The Dutch attacking midfielder is out of favour at De Kuip and is heading towards the exit door this summer if the deal on the table is the right one for Feyenoord.

He had a grim last season filled with injuries, but has some clubs keen to secure his services before the transfer window shuts down.

Leicester are looking to bring in an attacking midfielder, as Bilal El Khannouss has genuine interest from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace looked to be leading the race for the Moroccan, but Tottenham Hotspur are now also in the mix, leading to a tense situation around El Khannouss.

Leicester have shown interest in Feyenoord’s bit-part attacking midfielder Stengs, as an approach has been made by the Championship club.

Now it is a worrying time for Foxes, as Serie A club Pisa are closing in on signing the eight-time Netherlands-capped star, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

Competition Finish Serie B Runners-up Coppa Italia Second round Pisa last season

And after initial contact between the player and the Serie A club, Stengs has opened up to making a move to the Arena Garibaldi.

The Serie A team and the Dutch giants are set to hold talks on Tuesday to advance negotiations for Stengs’ transfer.

The deal is expected to be a loan and the Foxes will now need to make their move quickly if they want to have the chance to acquire the services of the 26-year-old.

Injuries kept Stengs extremely quiet last season, with fewer than 800 minutes of football all campaign, but he showed his quality in the 2023-24 term with eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions.