Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United star Guido Rodriguez moving to Real Betis is an option which is ’emerging strongly’ in the closing stages of the transfer window, but it is ‘difficult’.

The Hammers signed Rodriguez from Real Betis last summer on a free transfer, amid the midfielder being a wanted man.

Rodriguez went into last season as a regular starter at West Ham, but during the second half of the season he was a bit part player under new boss Graham Potter.

He started West Ham’s opening day fixture against Sunderland but was an unused substitute against Chelsea last week.

Rodriguez is keen to make sure that he is playing regularly, keeping in mind that he wants to get into Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad.

There has been interest from Mexico, where Club America have been mooted as a possible option for the Hammers star.

However, Rodriguez could have a potential option to head back to La Liga, where he flourished.

Club River Plate Defensa y Justicia Tijuana Club America Real Betis West Ham United Clubs Guido Rodriguez has played for

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Rodriguez’s name is ’emerging strongly’ in the final stretch of the transfer window as an option for Real Betis.

His stock remains high at Real Betis, though it is suggested that it is ‘difficult’ for a deal to be put in place, even though it is ‘not ruled out’.

Internally, some at Real Betis are not convinced about re-signing Rodriguez, but the sporting department and Manuel Pellegrini approve.

Another La Liga outfit, Espanyol, have also shown interest in Rodriguez, wanting to take him on loan, but the Hammers want to add an option-to-buy clause.

Rodriguez also has a high salary which could be a potential problem for Real Betis and it is suggested that the Argentine would have to take a pay cut to facilitate the move.

West Ham had a disastrous start to the campaign and they are looking at bolstering the defensive midfield department in the ongoing window.

It has been suggested that they are giving Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa priority over Raphael Onyedika and Ngal’ayel Mukau in that position.