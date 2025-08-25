Mark Thompson/Getty Images

There is no truth in Tottenham Hotspur being interested in signing Arsenal target Piero Hincapie in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist John Cross.

Spurs’ hierarchy are trying to back new boss Thomas Frank in the ongoing window to help in bringing in players that will be able to suit his style.

Now as the transfer window enters its final stretch, Tottenham are desperate to bring in an attacking midfielder, but following another attempt at Como’s Nico Paz, that route looks closed.

It has been suggested that defence is a position that Frank is looking to bolster before the window ends and Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie is on Spurs’ list.

Hincapie is on Arsenal’s list of targets as well and the north London rivals have seemed set to go head-to-head to sign the centre-back.

It was suggested that Spurs made a move to sign the defender on an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Hincapie is claimed to be ready to leave Erik ten Hag’s side before the window closes and it was even suggested he has been discussing terms with Tottenham.

Centre-back Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Radu Dragusin Kevin Danso Lukas Vuskovic Ben Davies Kota Takai Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back options

That talk though is wide of the mark and Tottenham are ‘adamant’ there has been ‘no contact, no offer and no interest’ in Hincapie.

Tottenham were credited with holding an interest in Hincapie last year as well.

And Spurs’ interest in the defender even dates back to 2022.

They landed Kevin Danso on a permanent basis earlier this summer though and also snapped up Japanese prospect Kota Takai.

With a host of centre-backs on the books, Tottenham even decided to loan out Ashley Phillips.

Tottenham’s focus does appear to be more in the attacking third of the pitch at the moment and all eyes will be on whether that changes in the coming days.