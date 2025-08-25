Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘do not think’ that a move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is dead, despite seeing their initial bid being rejected, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Strand Larsen’s future has burst to the front of the summer transfer window in its closing stages.

The 25-year-old led the line for Vitor Pereira’s Wolves team last season and finished with 18 goal contributions in 35 league matches.

Though he is yet to open his goalscoring account this term, Wolves still consider him to be a crucial part of their future plans as they bid to stay clear of trouble in the Premier League.

As such, they have rejected an initial £50m bid from Newcastle United for him and have stood firm in their not-for-sale stance.

Newcastle badly need to sign another striker, but despite the offer being turned down ‘do not think’ that a deal for Strand Larsen is dead.

‘There are some positive noises’ around the deal still being possible to do in order to take Strand Larsen to St James’ Park.

Newcastle view Strand Larsen as someone who would come in and fill the hole left by the departure of Callum Wilson.

Wilson joined West Ham earlier this summer on a heavily incentivised deal.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves (loan) 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

Newcastle have been trying to sign another striker in the shape of Yoane Wissa from Brentford, but confidence in that deal now happening is low.

The Magpies continue to feel the pinch from the absence of wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

Isak is demanding to leave and wants to join Liverpool, but Newcastle are reluctant to lose him.

If Wolves stand firm in their stance on Strand Larsen, finding another striker option and concluding a deal for that player within one week will be a challenge for Newcastle.

The club though could have other, yet unknown, irons in the fire.

Ending the summer transfer window without having signed a single striker given the amount of attackers they have tried to sign could be seen as a disaster for Newcastle.