David Rogers/Getty Images

Serie A side Cremonese are preparing an offer for Preston North End’s Montenegro hitman Milutin Osmajic.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Lilywhites have made a strong start to the new season, after they had a grim end to their last campaign.

They finished just a point above the relegation zone, but have not lost any of their first three games of the Championship campaign.

They have got seven points from their first three matches, and their star hitman, Osmajic, has been on fire.

He has scored in all three matches and it was suggested last week that three Italian clubs are keen on the 26-year-old.

Cremonese, Sassuolo and Lecce are the clubs interested in him and they made enquiries about Osmajic as well.

La Cremo, though, are moving forward now with about a week left in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Season Goals 2023/24 8 2024/25 15 2025/26 3 Milutin Osmajic’s seasons at Preston

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the newly promoted Serie A side are preparing an offer for the 26-year-old Preston star.

Heckingbottom’s side have scored four goals in the league so far and three of them have been scored by Osmajic.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his contract at Deepdale and losing him at this stage would be a massive blow for the Lilywhites, especially with little to no time to get a replacement.

Now it remains to be seen when Cremonese will make their offer for the firing Preston star, as the transfer window slams shut next Monday.

Cremonese defeated AC Milan 2-1 in their first game of the Serie A season at the weekend.