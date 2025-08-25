Ian McNicol/Getty Images

Serie A side Cremonese are ‘dreaming’ of capturing the signature of Premier League great Jamie Vardy, who has been widely linked with West Ham United and Celtic.

Cubs around the world are trying to accelerate their transfer business as the summer window is racing towards the finishing line.

Glasgow giants Celtic are now looking to sign a striker before time runs out, with Kyogo Furuhashi not replaced, and have their eyes on a few targets they could go for.

Lorient’s Sambou Soumano is someone they want, but Celtic are facing competition from Blackburn Rovers, who are in talks with the Ligue 1 club for the Senegalese.

Leicester City legend Vardy, who left the Foxes this summer, is also someone Celtic have been heavily linked with.

Premier League club West Ham have been looking to sign a striker to address their goalscoring woes, even though they have signed Callum Wilson.

The Hammers have also been linked with the former England striker in the ongoing window and, as a free agent, may feel Vardy makes sense as a stop-gap.

Competition Goals Premier League 145 Championship 38 National League 31 FA Cup 7 EFL Cup 8 Champions League 2 Europa League 3 Community Shield 1 Jamie Vardy goals by competition

Now, both UK clubs face competition from a newly-promoted Serie A club, as La Cremo ‘dream’ of signing Vardy, according to Sky Italia.

The Italian club have had initial talks with the player’s entourage and are waiting for a response from the seasoned striker.

La Cremo are seriously chasing a striker as they are preparing to make an offer for Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic.

It has been suggested that Vardy is considering making a move to Italy, where Cremonese showed themselves in a good light by beating AC Milan in their opening game of the Serie A campaign.

It remains to be seen if Celtic and West Ham will accelerate for the 38-year-old, even though they do not need to worry about the transfer deadline day for Vardy being a free agent.

As such, with time on his side, Vardy might hold off on a quick commitment, with his hand strengthened if clubs miss out on a striker before the window closes.