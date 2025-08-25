Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace target Christopher Baumgartner is intrigued by the idea of playing in the Premier League, but ‘not actively pushing’ for an exit from RB Leipzig.

The Eagles recently lost their key man going forward, Eberechi Eze, to Arsenal and they are looking to bring in a replacement.

Oliver Glasner’s side are looking at a number of targets, among them is Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss, who is suggested to be impressed with the project presented by Crystal Palace.

Palace though have seen the swoop for El Khannouss put on hold, while Tottenham Hotspur are now potential rivals for the Moroccan.

The Eagles, however, are working on several fronts as they enquired about RB Leipzig’s Baumgartner and they consider him as an alternative to El Khannouss.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Baumgartner finds the Premier League an intriguing prospect, but he is ‘not actively pushing’ for an exit this summer.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and last summer he had an offer from England but decided to stay with Leipzig.

Club Years Hoffenheim 2018-2023 RB Leipzig 2023- Christoph Baumgarner’s career history

Crystal Palace hold a concrete interest in the Austrian midfielder and he has three years left on his current deal.

Baumgartner joined Leipzig from Hoffenheim in 2023 and last season featured 31 times for the side in Bundesliga.

The Austrian is a versatile player who is well capable of operating in different positions, something which Palace could benefit from in the event of a potential transfer.

With the transfer window set to enter the last seven days, it remains to be seen whether Leipzig will be ready to give up Baumgartner as they will have to find his replacement in a short time.

Crystal Palace have also enquired about Conor Gallagher but they are not the only Premier League club to approach Atletico Madrid this summer.