Aston Villa face competition from ‘surprise’ clubs for Toulouse’s highly rated teenage defender Jaydee Canvot.

The 19-year-old has already played 180 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season and has helped his side win both their matches, registering clean sheets in each.

Canvot is regarded as having massive potential and with Aston Villa looking for a new centre-back, he has come onto the radar at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have already sent a bid for him but the French club rejected that proposal.

While expectations are for a new bid to go in, the job has been made difficult by the involvement of other clubs in the scene.

An unnamed Saudi club made a lucrative offer to the player to convince him to make a move.

Canvot, though, did not encourage those advances as he wanted to focus on an interesting sporting project.

Level Years France U16s 2021 France U17s 2023 France U19s 2024 France U20s 2025- Jaydee Canvot for France

While the player’s stance came as a brief reprieve for Emery’s team, the situation has yet again become concerning.

According to French outlet Les Violets, it is not just Aston Villa keen and there are other ‘surprise’ clubs who are ‘actively working’ to land Canvot.

Toulouse are expected to bank between €20m and €25m if they sell Canvot before the window closes.

Aston Villa have the need for a new defender following the departure of Axel Disasi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

They have shopped in France already with Evann Guessand being signed from Nice and Canvot could be another one through the door.

Villa are expected to up the ante in the transfer market over the next week, with already worries having been voiced following their opening two Premier League games.