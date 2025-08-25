Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship side Watford have a deal in place to sign Georgian ‘Golden Boy’ Nikoloz Chikovani from Dinamo Tbilisi.

Gino Pozzo is making a push to get Watford promoted to the Premier League at the end of this current season and their transfer business has shown that.

Except for the free transfers of Marc Bola and Nathan Baxter, the Hornets have concentrated on signing young, promising players from foreign leagues.

Luca Kjerrumgaard, Nestory Irankunda, Vivaldo Semedo and Othmane Maamma all fit the bill as two of them are still teenagers and the other two are in their early 20s.

The Hornets have also done well in terms of offloading players, generating substantial revenue from strong summer sales.

With a week left in the window, they are still very much active in the market, as they are set to sign another teenage attacker.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, the Hornets have agreed to sign 18-year-old Chikovani from Dinamo Tbilisi.

Player Departed to Joao Ferreira Saint-Etienne Mileta Rajovic Legia Warsaw Francisco Sierralta Auxerre Ryan Porteous LAFC Antonio Tikovic Preussen Munster Watford permanent exits so far

The Championship side are paying £500,000 to the Tbilisi-based club for the Georgia Under-19 international.

Chikovani is set to be a Watford project immediately, as the Hornets are putting him through his medical before they finalise the deal.

They already have a Georgian star at the club, in the shape of Giorgi Chakvetadze, who has been strongly linked with a move to La Liga club Valencia.

If Chakvetadze stays, he could help the young winger settle at Vicarage Road.

Watford are next in action in the Championship at home to Will Still’s Southampton side at the weekend and it remains to be seen if Chikovani might potentially be involved in that game as part of the matchday squad.