West Ham United wanted to sign Lugano centre-back Albian Hajdari, who is now set to join Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The Hammers are only two games into the season, but their poor start to the season has raised doubt over the quality of the squad.

West Ham’s defence conceded eight goals in their opening two league games and it is an area Graham Potter will need to work with.

The club were forced to make Jean-Clair Todibo’s move from Nice permanent this summer, given the obligation to buy in his loan deal, and have brought in no other new centre-backs.

Now it has emerged that West Ham wanted to sign Lugano’s 22-year-old centre-back Hajdari this summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham and Sevilla ‘also wanted him’.

However, they will now see the young Swiss defender go to the Bundesliga to join Hoffenheim, who have agreed a deal with Lugano.

The German outfit will pay a fee in the region of €5m to the Swiss side and Hajdari is set to undergo his medical.

Club Years Juventus 2020-2023 Basel (loan) 2020-2022 Lugano (loan) 2022-2023 Lugano 2023- Albian Hajdari’s career history

Hajdari is a product of the Juventus academy system and he initially joined Lugano on loan in the summer of 2022 and following an impressive season, made his move permanent the following season.

The 22-year-old Swiss international featured 110 times for Lugano and has experience of playing in Europe as well.

West Ham could be in for a busy week in the transfer window as they look to wheel and deal to strengthen Potter’s hand.

They have just turned down an offer from Everton for midfielder Tomas Soucek.

There is also some interest in another Hammers midfielder in the shape of Guido Rodriguez, who is being considered by his former club Real Betis.