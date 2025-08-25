Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘exploring a deal’ to sign Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

A poor start to the campaign has intensified the need to do transfer business at the London Stadium and a number of options are under consideration.

West Ham though are suffering from leaving their business until late in the window, with clubs now demanding ever higher prices for their players.

Graham Potter wants to strengthen his engine room and attacking options, with Mohammed Kudus having gone earlier this summer, while Guido Rodriguez could go.

Now West Ham are looking towards the Bundesliga to provide a possible option for Potter.

It is Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Schmid that the Hammers are ‘exploring a deal to sign’, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

West Ham have had open lines of communication with Werder Bremen this summer as they bid for goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

Club Werder Bremen Wolfsburger FC Liefering Sturm Graz Red Bull Salzburg Teams Romano Schmid has played for

The Premier League club though are not alone in their admiration of Schmid as he also has interest from several other sides, including Lille.

It now remains to be seen whether the Hammers have left themselves enough time to conclude a move for the Austrian.

Schmid clocked the full 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, which they lost 4-1.

The attacking midfielder is an Austria international and he will want to make sure if he does move somewhere else then he will be playing on a regular basis.

Schmid has won 25 caps at international level for Austria, chipping in with two goals from those games.