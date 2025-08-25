Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are to hand Max Johnston ‘a medical within the next 24 hours’ as they look to wrap up his arrival from Sturm Graz quickly.

The Scotland international defender has impressed in Austria at Sturm Graz, winning the last two Austrian Bundesliga titles and dethroning Red Bull Salzburg in the process.

He is now ready to take the next step and a number of sides in England and in Europe have been keen on snapping him up.

Derby though have been leading the hunt and have an agreement on a fee in place with Sturm Graz.

Now the Rams are pushing to get the deal over the line and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, a medical is booked.

It is expected to take place within the next 24 hours and Derby will hope that Johnston can come through the checks without an issue.

Landing the defender is a big boost for Derby boss John Eustace as he looks to make progress at Pride Park this season.

Club Years Motherwell 2021-2023 Queen of the South (loan) 2021-2022 Cove Rangers (loan) 2022 Sturm Graz 2023- Max Johnston’s career history

Johnston will arrive at Derby match fit and match sharp.

The new Austrian season started at the end of July and Johnston was in action in the Austrian Cup and then in the Austrian Bundesliga.

He also played in a Champions League qualifier against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

Playing in the Championship will be a new experience for the right-back, who previously played in Scotland with Motherwell, Queen of the South and Cove Rangers.

Johnston has been capped twice by Scotland at international level and will be hoping to add to that number if he can impress at Derby over the course of the campaign, especially in a World Cup year.