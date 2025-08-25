Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wolves want the capture of Getafe forward Christantus Uche ‘wrapped up ASAP’ so that he will be available for next weekend’s Premier League game against Everton.

The Midlands outfit have had a poor start to the season as they have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two league games of the campaign.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira can now sense the worrying signs and he is pushing to bring in reinforcements to strengthen certain areas of the pitch.

One of the players they are keen to bring to Molineux before the end of the window is Uche, who has been looked at by a host of Premier League clubs.

It was suggested that Leeds were in a better position to land Uche last week, but the situation has changed now.

Wolves though have moved quickly and agreed a fee with Getafe for Uche, which will see the Spanish side earn around the €20m mark for the Nigerian.

Now the Molineux outfit want the forward, who scored and assisted in Getafe’s opening La Liga game, to be available to terrorise Everton next weekend.

Club Years Moralo 2022-2023 Ceuta 2023-2024 Getafe 2024- Christantus Uche’s career history

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Wolves want the deal ‘wrapped up ASAP’ in order that Uche will be available to play against the Toffees at Molineux.

Wolves are putting the finishing touches to the agreement with Getafe and are expected to have that done later today.

Uche made ten goal contributions in 33 La Liga games for Getafe last season.

The Spanish side have been prepared to sell him for the right price this summer and now it seems he will continue his career at Wolves.

Wolves will likely be without him in December as Nigeria are in action in the Africa Cup of Nations.