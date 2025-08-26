Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace now look unable to land attacking target Hee-chan Hwang as Wolves have closed the door on letting him go before the transfer window closes.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants extra attacking teeth and the Eagles have just agreed a deal in principle with Villarreal for winger Yeremy Pino.

Striker Odsonne Edouard could still leave before the transfer window closes and he has interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Eagles have been keen on bringing in Hwang, but that idea looks dead as, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have closed the door on the attacker leaving.

Hwang has been the subject of approaches from two Premier League clubs.

Wolves though have decided he will stay as part of the project under Vitor Pereira and will not make a late exit.

Whether Crystal Palace will put a bid in to try to change that stance remains to be seen, but Wolves’ stance looks firm.

Club Years Red Bull Salzburg 2015-2020 FC Liefering (loan) 2015-2016 Hamburg (loan) 2018-2019 RB Leipzig 2020-2022 Wolves (loan) 2021-2022 Wolves 2022- Hwang Hee-chan’s career history

Wolves are already dealing with interest in another one of their strikers in the shape of Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is wanted by Newcastle United.

Hwang made a total of 25 appearances for Wolves over the course of last season and found the back of the net twice.

He missed the first meeting with Crystal Palace last term due to injury and only featured for nine minutes in the reverse meeting.

Hwang has played in both of Wolves’ Premier League games so far, but only accumulated 20 minutes of action in those matches.

He will be looking for more if he does stay put at Molineux.