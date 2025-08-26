Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs ‘in talks’ with the entourage of Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been placed on the transfer list by Marseille after a clash with Jonathan Rowe, who has now been sold to Bologna as a result.

The clash between the two resulted in both being put up for sale by Marseille and told they would not play for the club again.

Rowe has gone and now Rabiot’s camp are working to find an escape route for their client.

AC Milan have held talks with his entourage, amid Marseille asking for a fee of €15m for the 30-year-old midfielder.

And, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, while AC Milan are in talks with his entourage, ‘as are Tottenham and Aston Villa’ too.

No club have yet to directly contact Marseille about Rabiot.

Despite being continually linked with a move to the Premier League over the years, Rabiot has yet to play his football in England.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It was suggested last year that, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, he was ‘dreaming’ of moving to the Premier League.

Aston Villa also considered Rabiot last summer, with Unai Emery said to view him as an ‘exemplary professional’.

Rabiot was chased by Tottenham in the 2019 winter transfer window, however he rejected the idea of a move to the north London club.

The Frenchman has even been on Tottenham’s radar since 2013, when they kept an eye on his situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot eventually left PSG in 2019 to head to Italy with Juventus, where he remained on the books until last summer.

He joined Marseille on a free transfer, but his time at the Stade Velodrome looks set to last for just a year after a productive Ligue 1 season which saw him chip in with nine goals in 29 league outings.