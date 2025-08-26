Clive Mason/Getty Images

Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk will join German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg ‘barring any unforeseen circumstances’.

There has been interest in the Dutch right-back this summer and it has seemed Coventry would be tested in their desire to keep hold of him.

They signed Van Ewijk from Dutch club Heerenveen in 2023, with Coventry splashing out around €4.5m to take him to England.

He has flourished at the Championship club and it emerged in July he was drawing interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and even the Premier League.

Now the 24-year-old is heading through the Coventry exit door and is poised to sign for Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Wolfsburg will be paying around €10m for Van Ewijk, with the total potentially going as high as €12m due to add-ons.

‘Barring any unforeseen circumstances’, Van Ewijk will become a Wolfsburg player and sink his teeth into the Bundesliga.

Club Years Excelsior Maasssluis 2018-2019 ADO Den Haag 2019-2021 Cambuur (loan) 2020 Heerenveen 2021-2023 Coventry City 2023- Milan van Ewijk’s career history

Some final details remain to be resolved, while the defender must also pass a medical with the German club.

Coventry will not be banking all the cash as Van Ewijk’s former club Heerenveen inserted a sell-on clause into the deal to sell him to the Sky Blues.

That total should come in at around 10 per cent of the profit that Coventry make on the transfer.

Coventry will have to guard against more departures in the final days of the transfer window as they try to remain competitive in the Championship promotion race.

Influential midfielder Jack Rudoni has been attracting interest, but he is keen to make sure he stays put at the Sky Blues beyond the closure of the window.