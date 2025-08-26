Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Uruguayan star Marcelo Saracchi is ‘one step away’ from joining Celtic on loan from Boca Juniors this summer.

Celtic have underwhelmed with their transfer business so far and the pressure from the fans is on to get deals done in the final stretch.

The Bhoys have seen players leave their squad in the form of Nicolas Kuhn, Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke and the latest to join the list, Marco Tilio, sealing a move to Rapid Vienna, which was changed from a loan to permanent.

Rodgers feels that Celtic are light in the left-back department with the departure of Greg Taylor after the expiry of his contract in June and Adam Montgomery joining Livingston.

Celtic managed to sign their long-term target in the form of former Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, but they are looking for someone who will be able to provide him with competition in that spot.

Uruguay international Saracchi is high on their transfer wish list and the Hoops are in discussions with the Argentine outfit to secure a deal to bring the player to Celtic Park.

Celtic want to bring him on loan and according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he is now one step away from sealing an exit from Boca Juniors to Parkhead.

Club Years Danubio 2015-2017 River Plate 2017-2018 RB Leipzig 2018-2021 Galatasaray (loan) 2020-2021 Levante 2022-2023 Boca Juniors 2023- Marcelo Saracchi’s career history

Saracchi is no stranger to European football as he has plied his trade in Germany, Spain and Turkey in the past.

He has experience of playing in Europe and in 2018 he featured twice against Celtic for RB Leipzig in the Europa League.

With seven days remaining in the window Celtic are far from being finished with their business, as they are looking to bring in a forward.

They are facing competition from south of the border in the form of Blackburn Rovers in the race for striker target Sambou Soumano.