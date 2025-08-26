Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Girona are confident that they will be able to complete a deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil this week, with his other suitors having ‘faded away’.

Tottenham signed Gil from Sevilla in the summer of 2021 and he arrived in north London as a highly rated young winger.

Gil has featured in 43 games for Spurs in his career, but has never scored a goal while spending a large part of his Tottenham career on loan with Spanish clubs.

Last season, Spurs sanctioned a loan deal for Gil to join Girona and he featured 25 times for them as his season ended early due to a ligament injury.

Gil impressed Girona during his loan spell, but the Spanish outfit did not trigger the option-to-buy clause they had in his loan deal, as they found it to be too expensive.

The 24-year-old is not in the plans of Thomas Frank and the north London outfit want to offload him during the window.

Now as the transfer window enters the crunch period, the La Liga outfit are once again showing their willingness to sign Gil, but they want Tottenham to terminate his contract to facilitate a move.

Competition Appearances La Liga 109 Premier League 24 Europa League 11 Champions League 10 Copa del Rey 9 Bryan Gil’s top appearances by competition

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Girona are confident that they will be able to complete the signing of Gil within this week.

Girona have already seen a deal for Alex Moreno being done as Aston Villa terminated his contract to let the player join the Spanish outfit and they want to follow the similar formula with the Spurs winger.

While Gil has had interest from clubs other than Girona, it is suggested that it has ‘faded away’, boosting the Spanish side’s hopes.

The La Liga outfit are hoping that Gil will be able to force a move out of Spurs as he is in the final year of his contract with them.

Gil last featured for Tottenham in February 2024 when he came on as a substitute in the game against Everton.